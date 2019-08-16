Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.24 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Advaxis Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Advaxis Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.84%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus target price and a 25.43% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 86.3%. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.