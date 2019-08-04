Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Reaches $0.48 Low on Aug, 4; Treecom Has 1.26 Sentiment

The stock of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $0.45 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $9.04M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $723,520 less. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.0142 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4844. About 522,567 shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has declined 97.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADXS News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – ENROLLMENT AND DOSING IN ALL OTHER ADVAXIS CLINICAL PROGRAMS ARE UNAFFECTED AT THIS TIME; 12/03/2018 – Advaxis 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 26/03/2018 – Advaxis Announces Four Poster Presentations Highlighting Lm-based Antigen Delivery Technology at AACR 2018; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS INC – INTERIM CEO ANTHONY LOMBARDO WILL REMAIN WITH ADVAXIS FOR A PERIOD OF TIME; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS CFO TO LEAVE; 12/03/2018 ADVAXIS SAYS FDA PLACED PHASE 1/2 STUDY ON CLINICAL HOLD

Treecom Inc (TREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 98 funds increased or opened new positions, while 78 decreased and sold stock positions in Treecom Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 22.19 million shares, up from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Treecom Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

Analysts await Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-1.24 EPS, up 69.38% or $2.81 from last year’s $-4.05 per share. After $-1.32 actual EPS reported by Advaxis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% EPS growth.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.04 million. The Company’s lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 133.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $320.48. About 153,513 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 5.43% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 585,666 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 33,273 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 4,733 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 1.97% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,625 shares.