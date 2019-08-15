Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Reaches $0.43 52-Week Low; Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (KEN) SI Decreased By 15.83%

Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KEN) had a decrease of 15.83% in short interest. KEN’s SI was 11,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.83% from 13,900 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KEN)’s short sellers to cover KEN’s short positions. The SI to Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 393 shares traded. Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) has risen 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical KEN News: 30/03/2018 – Kenon Holdings Is Considering Its Options With Respect to Its Ownership Interest in OPC Energy, Including Potential Sale; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS- IS CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN OPC, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF ITS INTEREST IN OPC IN WHOLE OR IN PART; 30/03/2018 – Kenon Provides Updates With Respect to Its Interest in OPC; 30/03/2018 Kenon Announces Updates With Respect to its Interest in OPC Energy; 30/03/2018 – Kenon Schedules Full Year 2017 Results Release for Monday, April 2, 2018; 30/03/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Kenon Holdings Ltd./; 02/04/2018 – Kenon Holdings Reports Full Year 2017 Results and Additional Updates; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS-CONSIDERING VARIOUS OPTIONS TO ADDRESS LETTER FROM ISRAEL CONCENTRATION COMMITTEE, BUT NO SALE, IN FULL OR PART, OF OPC BEING CONSIDERED; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS LTD – PROVIDES UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO ITS INTEREST IN OPC – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – ADVISORY-(OFFICIAL)-Ignore alerts on Kenon Holdings considering options for OPC Energy

The stock of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.40 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.43 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.96 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $0.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $477,420 less. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4262. About 1.04M shares traded or 107.19% up from the average. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has declined 97.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADXS News: 12/03/2018 – Advaxis 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 26/03/2018 – Advaxis Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – ENROLLMENT AND DOSING IN ALL OTHER ADVAXIS CLINICAL PROGRAMS ARE UNAFFECTED AT THIS TIME; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS INC – KENNETH BERLIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 ADVAXIS SAYS FDA PLACED PHASE 1/2 STUDY ON CLINICAL HOLD; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.9% Position in Advaxis

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It also designs, makes, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s QorosÂ’ dealerships had 115 point of sales.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.96 million. The Company’s lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma.