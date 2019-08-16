Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Reaches $0.39 Low on Aug, 16; Acuity Brands Has 1.37 Sentiment

The stock of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) reached all time low today, Aug, 16 and still has $0.36 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.39 share price. This indicates more downside for the $7.32M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.36 PT is reached, the company will be worth $512,330 less. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.0197 during the last trading session, reaching $0.392. About 573,368 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has declined 97.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADXS News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual; 20/04/2018 – DJ Advaxis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADXS); 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.9% Position in Advaxis; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS NAMES KENNETH A. BERLIN PRESIDENT & CEO; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS INC – CLINICAL HOLD PERTAINS TO RECENT SUBMISSION OF SAFETY REPORT TO FDA REGARDING GRADE 5 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT ON FEBRUARY 27; 11/05/2018 – ADVAXIS REPORTS ADXS-NEO POTENTIAL TO GENERATE IMMUNE RESPONSES; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Advaxis Announces Four Poster Presentations Highlighting Lm-based Antigen Delivery Technology at AACR 2018

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 170 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 124 cut down and sold holdings in Acuity Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 35.34 million shares, down from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 95 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.38% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 3.39 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 549,452 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 68,957 shares.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.34 million for 11.55 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Analysts await Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-1.24 EPS, up 69.38% or $2.81 from last year’s $-4.05 per share. After $-1.32 actual EPS reported by Advaxis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% EPS growth.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.32 million. The Company’s lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma.