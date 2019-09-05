Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Reaches $0.34 52 Week Low; Macerich Company (MAC) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.32 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.34 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.30M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $0.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $252,000 less. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3374. About 72,091 shares traded. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has declined 97.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADXS News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting ADXS-Hot as Immunotherapy with Potential to Target Hotspot Cancer Mutations across Multiple Cancer Types Presented in Poster Discussion at The AACR Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Recently Presented Preclinical Data Show Potential for ADXS-NEO as Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy Agent; 11/05/2018 – ADVAXIS REPORTS PRECLINICAL DATA ADXS-NEO; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.9% Position in Advaxis; 11/05/2018 – ADVAXIS REPORTS ADXS-NEO POTENTIAL TO GENERATE IMMUNE RESPONSES; 12/03/2018 ADVAXIS SAYS FDA PLACED PHASE 1/2 STUDY ON CLINICAL HOLD

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $26.5000 lowest target. $34.13’s average target is 16.56% above currents $29.28 stock price. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $26.5000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. SunTrust maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, August 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $3000 target. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 28 report. See Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) latest ratings:

Analysts await Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-1.24 EPS, up 69.38% or $2.81 from last year’s $-4.05 per share. After $-1.32 actual EPS reported by Advaxis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% EPS growth.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.30 million. The Company’s lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 8,010 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 22,841 shares. Grp One Trading L P holds 516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 720,101 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 30,610 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amer National Insur Tx reported 0.05% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Blackrock has 11.57M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 28,592 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 10,000 shares. Voya Limited Company has 53,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 8 shares.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.22 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.