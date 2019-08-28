Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Reaches $0.33 52 Week Low; THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Has 0.5 Sentiment

The stock of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.30 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.33 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.20M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $0.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $557,910 less. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.332. About 104,283 shares traded. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has declined 97.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADXS News: 12/03/2018 ADVAXIS SAYS FDA PLACED PHASE 1/2 STUDY ON CLINICAL HOLD; 11/05/2018 – Recently Presented Preclinical Data Show Potential for ADXS-NEO as Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy Agent; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – ADVAXIS REPORTS ADXS-NEO POTENTIAL TO GENERATE IMMUNE RESPONSES; 26/03/2018 – Advaxis Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.9% Position in Advaxis; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting ADXS-Hot as Immunotherapy with Potential to Target Hotspot Cancer Mutations across Multiple Cancer Types Presented in Poster Discussion at The AACR Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS INC – INTERIM CEO ANTHONY LOMBARDO WILL REMAIN WITH ADVAXIS FOR A PERIOD OF TIME; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 23/04/2018 – ADVAXIS INC – KENNETH BERLIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.65, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 9 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 18 sold and trimmed equity positions in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.92 million shares, down from 2.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 17 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund for 270,564 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 19,058 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 416,015 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 142,542 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 4,227 shares traded. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.20 million. The Company’s lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma.