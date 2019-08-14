Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparing side by side

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Advaxis Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -3.87% downside potential and a consensus target price of $0.4. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 238.10% and its average target price is $26. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.