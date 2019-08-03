Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparing side by side

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 45.47 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.14 shows that Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Advaxis Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential downside is -17.42%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74 average target price and a 32.95% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.