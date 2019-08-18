Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Comparing side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Advaxis Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Advaxis Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -1.16% downside potential and an average target price of $0.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.