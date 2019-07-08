Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Contrasting side by side

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.62 N/A -9.75 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.84 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.65 beta indicates that Advaxis Inc. is 265.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -77.65% at a $0.4 average target price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 7.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.