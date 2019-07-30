Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -9.75 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 27767.11 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and ObsEva SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -27.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.