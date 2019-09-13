Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 17.53 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.14 beta. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s upside potential is 36.38% at a $0.4 average target price. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 87.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Advaxis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 88.8% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.