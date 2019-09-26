Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Advaxis Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.60% -52.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Advaxis Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Advaxis Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the peers is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advaxis Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Advaxis Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.14 shows that Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Advaxis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Advaxis Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.