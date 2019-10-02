Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparison side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 6,715,976,331.36% -84.6% -52.2% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 136,026,058,631.92% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.14 beta. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 4.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.