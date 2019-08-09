Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.51 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Advaxis Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.14 beta means Advaxis Inc.’s volatility is 214.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -15.36%. Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 77.27% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.