Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -9.75 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 26.38 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 265.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.65 beta. Compugen Ltd. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, and a -74.52% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.