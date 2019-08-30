Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Advaxis Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.94%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.38% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Advaxis Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Advaxis Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.