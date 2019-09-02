Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparison side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.03 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.14 beta. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Advaxis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 53.6%. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.