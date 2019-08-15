Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.75 N/A 0.07 398.08

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Advaxis Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Advaxis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -6.98% at a $0.4 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 63.8% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.