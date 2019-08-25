Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -7.31 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 26.60 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Advaxis Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -0.52% at a $0.4 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 300.00% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.