Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Advaxis Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 6,508,027,522.94% -84.6% -52.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,476,982,806.43% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.14 shows that Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.