Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Ceva (CEVA) Sellers Increased By 11.94% Their Shorts

Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) had an increase of 11.94% in short interest. CEVA’s SI was 637,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.94% from 569,700 shares previously. With 154,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s short sellers to cover CEVA’s short positions. The SI to Ceva Inc’s float is 2.96%. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 130,044 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 04/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Scots hairdresser Daryll Rowe pleads guilty to deliberately infecting victims with HI; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM Agrees to Buy 25% Stake in Ceva Logistics; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Ceva Group Plc’s Cfr And Instrument Ratings For Upgrade; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Analysts expect Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_AAV’s profit would be $3.80M giving it 19.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 319,508 shares traded. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AAV News: 05/03/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO – ADVANTAGE’S $175 MLN CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR 2018 IS WEIGHTED APPROXIMATELY 60% TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 15/04/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS NAMES DAVID STERNA VP MARKETING/ COMMERCIAL; 23/05/2018 – Advantage Oil & Gas Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas; 19/04/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO – SEES AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION 240 MMCFE/D TO 255 MMCFE/D; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD – ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 240 AND 255 MCFE/D; 20/03/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.50 FROM C$5.50; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS 1Q EPS C$0.05, EST. C$0.06 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD -ADDITIONAL WORK IS STILL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE GLACIER GAS PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $298.26 million. The firm primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 157 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It has a 174.44 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies.

Among 3 analysts covering Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Advantage Oil & Gas had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAV in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 52,453 shares. Amer Interest Gru Incorporated holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 16,449 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Awm Investment Co owns 734,947 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 40,258 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 0.28% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Voya Invest Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Psagot House stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Tygh Cap Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 60,359 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 51,884 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 162,522 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 63 are held by Valley National Advisers.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) rating on Monday, June 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $30 target. Northland Capital downgraded CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $532.44 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1153.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.