Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_AAV’s profit would be $3.72 million giving it 21.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 583,330 shares traded or 20.47% up from the average. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AAV News: 05/03/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO – ADVANTAGE’S $175 MLN CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR 2018 IS WEIGHTED APPROXIMATELY 60% TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Advantage Oil & Gas Short-Interest Ratio Rises 57% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD – ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 240 AND 255 MCFE/D; 05/03/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD AAV.TO – FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $43.9 MLN OR $0.24/SHARE FOR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS -TOTAL PER UNIT CORPORATE CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO ABOUT $1.15/MCFE AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED DURING H2 2018; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 08/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS – EXTENDED EXPIRY OF ODD-LOT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO JUNE 19; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas; 03/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS 1Q EPS C$0.05, EST. C$0.06 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD -ADDITIONAL WORK IS STILL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE GLACIER GAS PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 141 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 101 decreased and sold positions in Callon Petroleum Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 285.62 million shares, down from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Callon Petroleum Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 93 New Position: 48.

The stock decreased 15.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 44.26M shares traded or 590.50% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company for 3.00 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 8.50 million shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.19% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Citigroup Beats Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.53 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.64M for 6.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

