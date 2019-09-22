AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DowDuPont Inc. (:)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and DowDuPont Inc. (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix Inc. 27 0.51 N/A 2.39 10.71 DowDuPont Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 4.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AdvanSix Inc. and DowDuPont Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3% DowDuPont Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AdvanSix Inc. and DowDuPont Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 72.73%. AdvanSix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.47% of DowDuPont Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34% DowDuPont Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AdvanSix Inc. beats DowDuPont Inc.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. Its Agriculture division provides seed solutions for alfalfa, canola, cereals, corn, cotton, rice, silage inoculants, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat; and crop protection solutions, such as cereals herbicides, corn and soybean herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, pasture and land management, seed-applied technologies, specialty crop herbicides, structural pest management, and turf and ornamental pest management. This division also offers biotech traits, seed-applied technologies, and digital agriculture products. The companyÂ’s Materials Science division offers products for flexible multi-layer packaging; solutions for body structure, exterior, interior, and under-the hood applications; OEM glass bonding, aftermarket glass bonding, and brake fluids; rubber-to-metal bonding and polyurethane systems; and light weighting platforms. This division also provides acrylic chain technologies; extruded polystyrene foam insulation and cellulosic-based construction chemical additives; one-component foams; enabling materials for consumer and industrial electronics; formulations and ingredients for beauty and personal care, and household care markets; and cellulosic and other technologies for medicines and healthier foods. Its Specialty Products division offers electronic technologies for semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, photovoltaic, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries; protection solutions; bio-based ingredients for nutrition and health; industrial bioscience products; and sustainable solutions. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.