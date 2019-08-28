AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Reaches $21.64 52 Week Low; Landstar System (LSTR)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

The stock of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.69 target or 9.00% below today’s $21.64 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $601.93 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $19.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $54.17 million less. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 85,402 shares traded. AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) has declined 34.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASIX News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANSIX INC ASIX.N -FEDERAL AND STATE AUTHORITIES WERE AT ITS HOPEWELL, VA. SITE TO EXECUTE A SEARCH WARRANT; 04/05/2018 – AdvanSix Board Authorizes $75M Share-Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – AdvanSix Provides Update on Its Hopewell, Virginia Site; 04/05/2018 – ADVANSIX 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 26C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX SAYS AUTHORITIES SEARCHED, SERVED SUBPOENA IN VA SITE; 14/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Production Across Sites Wasn’t Affected by Event; 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX – AUTHORITIES EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT IN HOPEWELL, VA. SITE APPEAR TO RELATE TO FACILITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL AIR EMISSIONS; 13/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Company Cooperating Fully With Law Enforcement; 18/04/2018 – AdvanSix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Authorities Visit Site to Execute Search Warrant

Landstar System Inc (LSTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 125 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 132 cut down and sold their stock positions in Landstar System Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 39.24 million shares, down from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Landstar System Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 114 Increased: 84 New Position: 41.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. The company has market cap of $601.93 million. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

The stock increased 3.54% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 242,297 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

