AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Boosted By $2.25 Million Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report $0.51 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ASIX’s profit would be $14.19 million giving it 12.72 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, AdvanSix Inc.’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 46,545 shares traded. AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) has declined 34.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASIX News: 04/05/2018 – ADVANSIX INC – AUTHORIZES $75 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – AdvanSix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ADVANSIX: PLANT PRODUCTION ACROSS COMPANY’S SITES NOT AFFECTED; 04/05/2018 – ADVANSIX 1Q CAPEX $30.7M; 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX INC – AUTHORITIES EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT IN HOPEWELL, VA. SITE APPEAR TO RELATE TO FACILITY’S COMPLIANCE UNDER 2013 CONSENT DECREE; 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX – AUTHORITIES EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT IN HOPEWELL, VA. SITE APPEAR TO RELATE TO FACILITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL AIR EMISSIONS; 14/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Production Across Sites Wasn’t Affected by Event; 14/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Still Working to Determine the Reason and Nature of Yesterday’s Actions; 14/03/2018 – ADVANSIX SAYS AUTHORITIES SEARCHED, SERVED SUBPOENA IN VA SITE; 13/03/2018 – AdvanSix: Company Cooperating Fully With Law Enforcement

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 236.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 20,825 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 29,634 shares with $3.23M value, up from 8,809 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $14.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 773,338 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX), A Stock That Climbed 48% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What AdvanSix Inc.’s (NYSE:ASIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AdvanSix Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. The company has market cap of $721.82 million. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $11800 lowest target. $144.88’s average target is 60.96% above currents $90.01 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16800 target in Friday, September 20 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.