AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AdvanSix Inc. has 86% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.7% of AdvanSix Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AdvanSix Inc.
|104,722,452.36%
|18.00%
|7.30%
|Industry Average
|1.56%
|17.98%
|5.38%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AdvanSix Inc.
|25.28M
|24
|10.71
|Industry Average
|113.49M
|7.28B
|93.22
AdvanSix Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AdvanSix Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.90
|3.30
|2.57
The potential upside of the rivals is 46.01%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AdvanSix Inc.
|-3.21%
|2.03%
|-13.06%
|-18.84%
|-34.76%
|5.34%
|Industry Average
|6.70%
|7.60%
|6.19%
|18.06%
|30.16%
|24.63%
For the past year AdvanSix Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
AdvanSix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, AdvanSix Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AdvanSix Inc.
Dividends
AdvanSix Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.
