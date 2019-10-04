AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AdvanSix Inc. has 86% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.7% of AdvanSix Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix Inc. 104,722,452.36% 18.00% 7.30% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix Inc. 25.28M 24 10.71 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

AdvanSix Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 3.30 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 46.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AdvanSix Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year AdvanSix Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

AdvanSix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, AdvanSix Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AdvanSix Inc.

Dividends

AdvanSix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.