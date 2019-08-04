AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86% of AdvanSix Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of AdvanSix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AdvanSix Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18.00% 7.30% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AdvanSix Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix Inc. N/A 29 10.71 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

AdvanSix Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AdvanSix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.15 3.00 2.52

With average target price of $33, AdvanSix Inc. has a potential upside of 31.68%. As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 32.18%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that AdvanSix Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AdvanSix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year AdvanSix Inc. has weaker performance than AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

AdvanSix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, AdvanSix Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AdvanSix Inc.

Dividends

AdvanSix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AdvanSix Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.