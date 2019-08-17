AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) and Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Contrasting side by side

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix Inc. 28 0.44 N/A 2.39 10.71 Dow Inc. 51 0.71 N/A 4.95 9.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AdvanSix Inc. and Dow Inc. Dow Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AdvanSix Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Dow Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3% Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 5.7%

Liquidity

AdvanSix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Dow Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AdvanSix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AdvanSix Inc. and Dow Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Competitively the consensus target price of Dow Inc. is $54.71, which is potential 22.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AdvanSix Inc. and Dow Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 30.5% respectively. 3.7% are AdvanSix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34% Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73%

For the past year AdvanSix Inc. had bullish trend while Dow Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Dow Inc. beats AdvanSix Inc.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.