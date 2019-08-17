AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) and Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Contrasting side by side

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) and Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AdvanSix Inc.
|28
|0.44
|N/A
|2.39
|10.71
|Dow Inc.
|51
|0.71
|N/A
|4.95
|9.78
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AdvanSix Inc. and Dow Inc. Dow Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AdvanSix Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Dow Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AdvanSix Inc.
|0.00%
|18%
|7.3%
|Dow Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|5.7%
Liquidity
AdvanSix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Dow Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AdvanSix Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
AdvanSix Inc. and Dow Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AdvanSix Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Dow Inc.
|0
|4
|3
|2.43
Competitively the consensus target price of Dow Inc. is $54.71, which is potential 22.92% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AdvanSix Inc. and Dow Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 30.5% respectively. 3.7% are AdvanSix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AdvanSix Inc.
|-3.21%
|2.03%
|-13.06%
|-18.84%
|-34.76%
|5.34%
|Dow Inc.
|-8.24%
|-3.43%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|-2.73%
For the past year AdvanSix Inc. had bullish trend while Dow Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Dow Inc. beats AdvanSix Inc.
AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.
