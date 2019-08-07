Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Shareholder Css Has Decreased Position by $3.49 Million; As Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) Valuation Declined, Kempen Capital Management Cut by $6.16 Million Its Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 81,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 144,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 584,528 shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Css Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 139,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 158,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 60.58 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) by 175,000 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc Com by 11,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $225,120 were sold by Peterson Mark Alan on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 78,872 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Kistler holds 336 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.06% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 32,960 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,429 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 7,526 shares or 0% of the stock. 406 are owned by Huntington Bankshares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 17,565 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co owns 4,716 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 13,391 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,090 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 475 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.32M are held by Jericho Capital Asset Ltd Partnership. Barometer Capital owns 123,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Bankshares invested in 397 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.24% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 4,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus reported 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 171,395 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 737,774 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wright Service has invested 0.13% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc stated it has 734,658 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.13% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 31 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 170,087 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 30,200 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG).