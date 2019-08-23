Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Share Value Rose While Citadel Advisors Trimmed Position by $57.21 Million; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $213.83. About 154,201 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 2.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 9.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.45 million, down from 12.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 24.31M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares to 12,836 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,929 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.31% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 22,127 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.01% or 10,819 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 389 shares. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tompkins Corporation invested in 331 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd invested in 50,408 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 403,159 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Torray Ltd Liability owns 5,888 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 11,951 are held by Mason Street Limited Com. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.34% or 13,892 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 13,104 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 11,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 598,767 shares to 692,441 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 6,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE).