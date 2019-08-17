Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Share Price Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Stake by $1.31 Million; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $792,880

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 72,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74 million, down from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 71.59M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q REV. $1.65B, EST. $1.57B; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,120 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,216 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 6,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,100 shares to 323,700 shares, valued at $29.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Report: AMD Prepping For Launch Of 'Nvidia Killer' Graphics Card In Mid-2020 – Benzinga" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 39,079 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 156,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 819 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fred Alger Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 351,372 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 213,552 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc reported 917,960 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 14,715 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 122,046 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 69,057 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Llc reported 650 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability reported 17,896 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 29,653 shares to 874,470 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 47,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,320 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP).