Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Reaches $34.81 52-Week High; 16 Analysts Are Bullish NVIDIA (NVDA) Last Week

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.25 target or 7.00% above today’s $34.81 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $43.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $37.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.07B more. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 96.02M shares traded or 39.46% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $160 target. See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Cascend Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $190.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $184.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.92 billion. The Company’s primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit , chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. It has a 192.34 P/E ratio. The firm provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names.

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Wells Fargo maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Advanced Micro Devices Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 33.64M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 66,620 shares. 5.23M were reported by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 117 shares. 8,814 are owned by Personal Advsrs. Gideon Advsr reported 1.08% stake. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.16% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 21,450 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 8,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 424,535 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 886,035 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc holds 948,323 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 29.11 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & Commerce has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc has 206,079 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 9,981 shares. 7 were reported by Transamerica. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 77,610 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,655 shares. 11,952 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. 4,022 were reported by Smith Salley & Assoc. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 43,058 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.94% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Missouri-based Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is This Dip a Buying Opportunity in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.22. About 5.99M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC