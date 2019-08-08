Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Reaches $33.19 After 7.00% Up Move; Acasti Pharma – Class A (ACST) Shorts Increased By 131.15%

Acasti Pharma Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACST) had an increase of 131.15% in short interest. ACST’s SI was 888,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 131.15% from 384,300 shares previously. With 671,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Acasti Pharma Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACST)’s short sellers to cover ACST’s short positions. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 602,972 shares traded. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has risen 338.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 338.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ACST News: 21/03/2018 lNAP’s Jennifer Curry, a Hosting and Managed Services Expert, to Appear at CAPRE’s Greater Chicago & Midwest Data Center Summit; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Grant Underwriters Overallotment Option Equal to 16% of Addtl Units; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Use Proceeds to Further Develop CaPre, Advance Phase 3 Pgrm; 18/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Retains Crescendo Communications for Investor Relations Services in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma: Each Unit Will Comprise One Common Share, One Common Share Purchase Warrant; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Overnight Marketed Public Unit Offering; 21/03/2018 – INAP’s Jennifer Curry, a Hosting and Managed Services Expert, to Appear at CAPRE’s Greater Chicago & Midwest Data Center Su; 14/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 23/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA – PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND TO BE USED BY CO FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CAPRE, ADVANCEMENT OF CO’S PHASE 3 PROGRAM

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 13.71% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 78.20M shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $207.93 million. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $17 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 21.