Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Broad Line company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has 70.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0.00% 21.50% 6.10% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices Inc. N/A 28 118.02 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.50 2.21 5.07 2.61

With average price target of $33.22, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a potential upside of 11.96%. The competitors have a potential upside of 37.34%. Based on the results given earlier, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Micro Devices Inc. -10.73% -2.4% 13.58% 31.88% 56.8% 64.95% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has stronger performance than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s competitors have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s peers beat Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. Its primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names. It also offers chipsets with and without integrated graphics features for desktop, notebook PCs, and servers, as well as controller hub-based chipsets for its APUs under the AMD brand; and AMD PRO mobile and desktop PC solutions. In addition, the company provides discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon brand; professional graphics products under the AMD FirePro brand name; and customer-specific solutions based on AMDÂ’s CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies. Further, it offers microprocessors for server platforms under the AMD Opteron; embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron, AMD Geode, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brand names; and semi-custom SoC products that power the Sony Playstation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Xbox One S game consoles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, system builders, and independent distributors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.