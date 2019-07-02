Advanced Micro Devices In (AMD) Share Value Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Cut Holding by $372,840

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices In (AMD) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 56,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 155,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 60.53 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 32,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 10.39M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 54,425 were reported by United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mcf Advsrs Ltd stated it has 3,692 shares. 8,889 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Willingdon Wealth owns 87 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,206 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 27,685 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 189,900 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc invested in 0% or 15,226 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 8,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,000 are owned by Westover Capital Advsrs. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 52,702 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd has 138,505 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 639 shares to 1,413 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jericho Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.68% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 2.32M shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.54% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2.11 million shares. Putnam Ltd Com invested in 8,472 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Com has 122,046 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 199,025 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 129,300 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsr reported 0.13% stake. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.26% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 11,740 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Llc stated it has 948,323 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 424,535 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMD’s profit will be $54.08 million for 156.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

