Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Stock Rose While Hartline Investment Has Lifted by $3.21 Million Its Holding; Ghost Tree Capital Raised Its Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $10.70 Million

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 266.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 128,319 shares as the company's stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 48,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 45.92 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company's stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 518,045 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Investors reported 1.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.31M shares. Advisor Partners Limited reported 13,817 shares. Qs Invsts stated it has 9,039 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 118,611 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 2,540 shares. Horizon Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 10,206 shares. Amer Century owns 5.86M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Company has 482,485 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 988,592 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc has 18,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 84,768 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $818.99 million activity. Su Lisa T had sold 50,000 shares worth $1.14 million.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)