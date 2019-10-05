Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) Holder Hap Trading Has Increased Its Position by $378,900 as Share Price Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Stake In Ii Vi (IIVI) Was Has Raised

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 84.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 126,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 275,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 148,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 34.61 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 2427.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 832,961 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, up from 32,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 958,280 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd (Call) by 630,100 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 55,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,978 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 1.10M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.66 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated invested in 2,569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fagan Incorporated holds 0.78% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 63,470 shares. 89,558 are held by Next Century Growth Ltd Liability. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 482,018 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Brinker Capital accumulated 77,287 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited reported 27,183 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 265,471 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 21,700 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 104,464 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.52 million shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,100 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,900 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.