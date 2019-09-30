Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Value Rose While Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $17.57 Million; As Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Shares Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Holding

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, down from 117,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cracker Barrel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162.73. About 251,228 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 585,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 729,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 31.36M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.22M for 48.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.