Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group Llp; International Value Advisers Increased Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) by $3.51 Million

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.86 million market cap company. It closed at $3.11 lastly. It is down 27.41% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 5.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 41.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 35.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 8.47 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A by 92,284 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,126 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (NASDAQ:CRTO).

