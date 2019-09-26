Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Position; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Holding by $734,320

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 995.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 115,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 25.71 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $258.65. About 440,832 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,182 shares to 91,562 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,475 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fjarde Ap holds 60,926 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd invested in 1,015 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.19% or 125,944 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 191 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 86,745 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cls Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 117,558 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Incorporated. 2,765 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corp. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 7,418 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership stated it has 149,682 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru reported 6,599 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Redwood Investments holds 0.27% or 13,241 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,633 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.27% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 1.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Ameriprise invested in 1.69M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 9,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 6,805 shares or 0.08% of the stock. D L Carlson Group has 1.42% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 369,164 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 37,845 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 529,118 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has 18,496 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.36% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 484,692 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 48,034 shares to 107,316 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T) by 97,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

