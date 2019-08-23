Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding by $12.50 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 82.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 63,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 13,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 77,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 47.74 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 1.94M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Llc has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 22,838 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.54% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Mariner Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Korea Invest owns 692,576 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd holds 16,220 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 424,535 shares. Atria Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,595 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 303,969 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.2% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). M&T Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 44,201 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.75 million shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 93,350 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,433 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Adirondack Tru Com accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,839 shares to 94,898 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.