Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Holding by $3.52 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Decreased Stake by $82.13 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd analyzed 140,900 shares as the company's stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 9,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 7.35M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500.

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp analyzed 1.83M shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 205,267 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,785 were reported by Ims Mngmt. Hartford Investment owns 98,641 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Co has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 315 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 11,740 shares. Bartlett & Llc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Rech invested in 814,868 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,220 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hightower Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.75 million shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 9,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 84,768 shares. Conning owns 18,510 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,995 are held by Bahl And Gaynor. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 1,743 shares. Vigilant Ltd Llc reported 177,014 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 39,734 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 127,845 were accumulated by Channing Capital Mngmt Lc. Comerica Bancorp owns 147,665 shares. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,060 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 32.62 million shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 683,726 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 54,450 shares. Dubuque National Bank Tru Com invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Botty Invsts, a Illinois-based fund reported 89,396 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 355 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.