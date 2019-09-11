Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder National Asset Management Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $54.71 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 49.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 9.15M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 882,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770.60M, down from 13.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 1.61 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $167.54M for 50.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,743 shares to 50,819 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 3.25 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca stated it has 871,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 725,912 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 6.83 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 3.98 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 227,000 shares. Peddock Ltd Llc owns 1,021 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 500 shares. Cookson Peirce & stated it has 9,209 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 47,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charter Tru Com invested in 9,191 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 104,921 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.08% or 692,576 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 58,550 shares to 257,106 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 55,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,007 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

