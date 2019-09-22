Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Portland Global Advisors Boosted Stake

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.59 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56M shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 265,000 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $60.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

