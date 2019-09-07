Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Fmr Raised Position; Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Position

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 33.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858.42M, up from 31.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 51.67 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 1.09% or 1.75M shares. Financial Counselors Inc owns 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,972 shares. Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 117,621 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 100 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.51 million shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.27% or 6,216 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 212 shares. Kistler owns 562 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.1% or 70,150 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc reported 3,625 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp owns 47,175 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,971 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 156,955 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $131.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 62,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 4.30 million shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.17% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Blackrock Inc holds 66.37 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,471 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 5,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 595 shares stake. Oppenheimer And invested in 144,042 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 73,622 shares. Northern has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Charter Tru stated it has 9,191 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 118,611 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 20,700 shares. Natixis holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 760,488 shares.

