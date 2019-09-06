Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Upped Its Holding by $5.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $11.26 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $151.15. About 4.36 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 231,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 998,068 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47M, up from 766,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 51.02M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02M for 188.94 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

