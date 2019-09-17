Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Increased Holding; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $5.93 Million as Share Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 296,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 9.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.26 million, down from 9.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 3.07 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 70,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 55,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 18.95 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 3.03M shares to 305,800 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,500 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.