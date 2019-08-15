Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Value Rose While National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Price Declined, Advent Capital Management Has Upped Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 49.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 127.52 million shares traded or 79.86% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,500 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp (Prn) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: KHC, AMD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD: Hold It And Relax – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.