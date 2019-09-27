Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price Rose While Shelton Capital Management Raised Stake by $2.75 Million; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Price Rose, Gratia Capital Boosted by $408,600 Its Stake

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 427,304 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 3737.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 91,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 94,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 2,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 40.21M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.34% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.04% or 26,515 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 511,400 shares. Personal Advsrs Corp owns 8,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 614 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Amer Intl Group Incorporated Inc reported 395,658 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.04% stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bartlett stated it has 1,000 shares. Wright Investors reported 0.14% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,607 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 77,287 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,216 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

